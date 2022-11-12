A 5.4 magnitude shook Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening. The tremors lasted for a few seconds and occured at around 8 pm.

The epicentre was Nepal, according to the National Center for Seismology.



This was the second such jolt in less than a week.

Tremors were today reported from Noida and Gurugram, besides other areas in Haryana and UP, and Uttarakhand and Punjab. People reacted immediately on Twitter.

Earlier, on November 8 night, strong tremors were felt in Delhi around 2 am after a 6.3-magnitude quake struck in Nepal. The depth of that earthquake was about 10 km, according to the National Center for Seismology. Six persons were killed and eight others injured in Nepal. The epicentre was in Doti district, about 70 km from where today's earthquake was centred.