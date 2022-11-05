A popular belief among the Indian gentry – Marriages are made in heaven but solemnized on earth. The idea of marriage and the belief system binding this pure and traditional concept has a whole lot of different commitment game which holds dear in the context of small cities in India.

Marriages have always been put on a pedestal in most parts of the world and especially so in India. When we talk about marriages, loyalty and commitment go hand in hand but does it always stay that way?

According to an internal survey conducted in January 2022 by Gleeden - an extramarital dating app, 55 per cent of Gleeden users find, ‘monogamy, a social obligation,’ while the remaining 45 per cent who still believe in it, however, affirm that monogamy is possible only under certain circumstances.



“I am in Love!” - the magical three words are probably something everyone wants to experience. However, ironically, this one statement is often also the deciding factor that can both make or break any relationship. While two people do come together for “love”, staying together is always uncertain. We all meet new people during our life and attraction is bound to occur especially when one or both partners are not completely satisfied in their committed relationship.

According to Gleeden’s report, 63 per cent of people believe that the core cause of infidelity in a relationship is linked to boredom while 8 per cent say it is because of falling in love with a third person. For almost 10 per cent, this infidelity is born out of internal conflicts while for the rest this could be an underlying commitment issue.

For a lot of people, being involved with multiple partners has little or nothing to do with their long-term relationships and sometimes is even mutually agreed upon. At least 20 per cent of people have stated that both partners agree to give some slack to the other in terms of sexual exclusivity. If you’ve been thinking this could be initiated more by men, then that is absolutely untrue. Women too are keen to explore their desires which is reflected in the popularity of an app like Gleeden.

The statistics for India show that infidelity infact is quite common in both urban and small cities in India and Gleeden’s study conducted by IPSOS in January 2020 elaborates that 55 per cent of Indians had already been unfaithful to their current partner at least once at the time of the interview out of which 54 per cent were men and 56 per cent were women.