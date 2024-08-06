A total of 577 security personnel from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR) have lost their lives due to health issues in the last five years.

According to MoS Home Nityanand Rai, 577 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR) died due to heart attacks and illness in Naxal-affected areas between 2019 and 2023.

This information was provided in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

On the otherhand, Rai also informed that house that over the past five years, from 2019 to 29 July 2024, there have been two terrorist attacks on pilgrims resulting in 14 casualties.

To ensure the safety and security of pilgrims, the government has implemented several measures.



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These include issuing advisories, sharing intelligence through an institutional mechanism, and providing Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) when requested by the concerned State or Union Territory.

Specifically, in Jammu and Kashmir, the Government has framed and implemented Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the safety and security of pilgrims. Adequate security arrangements have been coordinated with all security agencies.

CCTV cameras have been installed on the routes, camps, and langer points of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2024 for proper surveillance and monitoring.

Drone surveillance is in place at sensitive locations, and specialised quick-action teams have been deployed at appropriate and sensitive locations. Corridor protection is provided by the Army.

Senior-level officers are deployed at Pahalgam and Baltal to monitor the arrangements for SANJY 2024.

These officers also supervise the Yatra by taking periodical reviews, according to Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha.