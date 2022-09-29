In order to enhance vehicular safety, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari made 6 airbags in passenger cars compulsory from 2023.

Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, the Centre has decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) effective October 1, 2023.

Taking to his Twitter handle the Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari wrote, "Safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority."

Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 29, 2022

Which category of passenger vehicle falls under M and N?

M1 vehicle means, for the purpose of this scheme, a new motor vehicle used for the carriage of persons and which may carry no more than eight passengers in addition to the driver, the CO2 emissions of which do not exceed 130g/km and its length does not exceed 4460mm as certified on the certificate of conformity, and is licensed only for private use only.

On the other hand, the N category consists of power-driven vehicles having at least four wheels and used for the carriage of goods.

Recently the government has issued a draft notice for mandating a three-point seat belt alarm system, airbags, and alarm for overspeeding which is open for suggestions till October 5, 2022. The draft is for M (vehicles having at least four wheels and used for the carriage of passengers) and N (Power-driven vehicles having at least four wheels and used for the carriage of goods) category vehicles.