The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the stampede in Hathras has recommended disciplinary action against six officials for negligence in their duties, leading to their suspension. This decision follows a detailed inquiry into the tragic incident.

The officials suspended include the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sikandrarao, the Circle Officer (CO) of Sikandrarao, the Station Officer (SO) of Sikandrarao, the Tehsildar of Sikandrarao, and the Chowki Incharges of Kachore and Pora. These officials were found to have failed in performing their responsibilities effectively.

The SIT, which recorded 119 statements, submitted a comprehensive report on Tuesday. The report highlighted that the committee organizing the 'Satsang' event invited more attendees than permitted, resulting in the stampede. The investigation revealed that the local administration and police at the tehsil level did not take the program seriously and failed to inform senior officials.

Specifically, the SDM of Sikandrarao was found to have granted permission for the event without proper inspection of the venue and without notifying higher authorities. The SIT, comprising members from ADC Zone Agra and the Divisional Commissioner of Aligarh, conducted inspections at the incident site on July 2, 3, and 5, following the stampede during the Satsang event on July 2.

The report's findings underline significant lapses in duty and oversight, prompting the SIT to recommend immediate action against the responsible officials.

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