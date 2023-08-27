Six dedicated educators hailing from the Northeast region of India are set to be honored with the prestigious National Teachers' Award 2023. Out of the total of 50 government school teachers selected for this esteemed accolade, these six educators stand out for their commitment to shaping young minds.

The distinguished awardees will receive their well-deserved recognition during a special ceremony scheduled for September 5, 2023, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will personally confer the awards, acknowledging the transformative impact these educators have had on the lives of their students.

Each of the recipients will be bestowed with a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000/-, and a prestigious silver medal, signifying the nation's appreciation for their remarkable contributions.

The six outstanding educators from the Northeast region who have been chosen for the award are:

1. Netai Chandra Dey: Hailing from Ramkrishna Mission School in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

2. Ningthoujam Binoy Singh: Dedicated educator at Chingmei Upper Primary School in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

3. Lalthianghlima: Making a difference at Diakkawn High School Kolasib, Mizoram.

4. Madhav Singh: Inspiring minds at Alpha English Higher Secondary School in Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya.

5. Kumud Kalita: Shaping young futures at Pathsala Senior Secondary School, Muguria, Bajali, Assam.

6. Dr. Purna Bahadur Chettri: Leading by example as the Principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Soreng in Sikkim.

These educators have been selected not only for their dedication but also for their innovative teaching methods that have enhanced the learning experience for countless students.