Over 600 lawyers, including notable names such as Harish Salve, Manan Kumar Mishra, Adish Agarwala, Chetan Mittal, Pinky Anand, Hitesh Jain, Ujjwala Pawar, Uday Holla, and Swaroopama Chaturvedi, have jointly addressed a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), expressing apprehension about attempts to undermine the integrity of the judiciary.

In their letter dated 26th March 2024, the lawyers highlighted their concerns regarding what they perceive as a concerted effort by certain vested interest groups to exert pressure on the judiciary, influence legal proceedings, and tarnish the reputation of the courts using unfounded allegations and political motivations.

The lawyers raised alarm over tactics employed by these groups, particularly in cases involving political figures accused of corruption. They noted a pattern of creating false narratives, attempting to sway court decisions, and resorting to slanderous attacks on judges through various media platforms.

Of particular concern was the propagation of the theory of 'bench-fixing,' which the lawyers denounced as not only disrespectful but also damaging to the honor and dignity of the courts. They expressed dismay at the comparison of Indian judicial institutions to those in countries lacking the rule of law, viewing such assertions as deliberate attempts to erode public trust in the judiciary.

The lawyers further criticized what they described as a "my way or the highway" approach, where decisions favorable to these groups are lauded while those unfavorable are vehemently condemned, undermining the impartiality and independence of the judiciary.

In addition to highlighting instances of political flip-flopping by certain politicians and the dissemination of false information to influence judicial outcomes, the lawyers underscored the timing of these attacks, particularly coinciding with election periods.

Urging the Supreme Court to take decisive action to safeguard the judiciary from such attacks, the lawyers emphasized the importance of standing up against underhanded tactics and ensuring the resilience of the courts as pillars of democracy.

The letter reiterated the lawyers' unwavering support for the judiciary and called for collective efforts to preserve the integrity and credibility of the legal system.

The Rajasthan High Court Lawyer Association, Jodhpur, endorsed the letter, expressing solidarity with the initiative to protect the judiciary from undue influence and safeguard its essential role in upholding the rule of law.