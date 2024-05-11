The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported a voter turnout of 65.68% in the third phase of the General Elections 2024, held across 93 constituencies spanning 11 states and a Union Territory on May 7.

In a press note released today, the Election Commission highlighted the gender-wise breakdown of the voter turnout, revealing that 66.89% of male voters and 64.41% of female voters participated, along with 25.2% of voters identifying as third gender, contributing to the overall turnout of 65.68%.

The ECI also disclosed state-wise and constituency-wise data regarding voter turnout for Phase 3. Moreover, the Commission confirmed the conclusion of repolls at two polling stations in Bihar and four in Madhya Pradesh, ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

While the turnout data provides an initial glimpse into the engagement of voters, the final turnout will be determined post-counting, with the addition of postal ballots to the total count. These postal ballots encompass votes cast by service voters, absentee voters (including those aged 85 and above, Persons with Disabilities, and Essential Services personnel), and voters on Election Duty, emphasizing inclusivity in the electoral process.

Furthermore, the Election Commission furnished PC-wise details of registered electors for the upcoming Phase 4, scheduled for May 13, 2024, ensuring stakeholders have access to comprehensive information to facilitate their engagement with the democratic process.