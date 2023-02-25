A truck struck two buses from behind, killing at least seven and injuring several others in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, on February 24.

According to reports, the incident occurred close to Barkhada village and the Mohania tunnel. The buses were carrying individuals returning from the rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to officials. The truck's tire burst, causing the accident.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital immediately following the bus accident.

Officials with the police say that two buses were parked when a truck came from behind, blew a tire, and became out of control, causing the collision.

The police have begun their investigation into the matter. More information awaited into the incident.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, paid a visit to the location and expressed his sorrow over the bus accident. He promised the injured the best care and promised to transport them outside the city for treatment if necessary.

“The accident in Sidhi is heartbreaking. The treatment of the injured is going on in Rewa's hospital. Doctors told that all the injured are out of danger. The best arrangements have been made for the treatment of the injured, yet they will be taken out for treatment if required," the Chief Minister tweeted.

In addition, the CM announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of deceased individuals, Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured individuals, and Rs 1 lakh for general injured individuals.

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