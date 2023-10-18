The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) foiled smuggling attempts at Mumbai International Airport, seizing 7 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 70 crore.

Four carriers, including two foreign nationals, were arrested in separate incidents, according to sources.

The Mumbai zonal unit of DRI also uncovered a firearm with five rounds of ammunition from one of the accused who failed to provide legal documentation. The weapon has since been turned over to the local police.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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