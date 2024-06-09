As the nation witnessed the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third consecutive term, seven women have been included in the new council of ministers for the 18th Lok Sabha, with two assuming Cabinet roles. This shift follows the dissolution of the previous council of ministers on June 5, which featured 10 women ministers.

Among the new entrants are former Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP MPs Annpurna Devi, Shobha Karandlaje, Raksha Khadse, Savitri Thakur, Nimuben Bambhaniya, and Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel.

However, this reshuffle also saw the exclusion of several prominent figures, including former Union Minister Smriti Irani, Minister of State Dr Bharti Pawar, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Darshana Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Pratima Bhoumik.