7 women, including Nirmala Sitharaman, inducted into new council of ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his third consecutive term with a historic inclusion of seven women in the new council of ministers. This follows the dissolution of the previous council, which had ten women ministers.
- Narendra Modi sworn in for third term
- Seven women included in new council of ministers
- Notable exclusions include Smriti Irani and Bharti Pawar
As the nation witnessed the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third consecutive term, seven women have been included in the new council of ministers for the 18th Lok Sabha, with two assuming Cabinet roles. This shift follows the dissolution of the previous council of ministers on June 5, which featured 10 women ministers.
Among the new entrants are former Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP MPs Annpurna Devi, Shobha Karandlaje, Raksha Khadse, Savitri Thakur, Nimuben Bambhaniya, and Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel.
However, this reshuffle also saw the exclusion of several prominent figures, including former Union Minister Smriti Irani, Minister of State Dr Bharti Pawar, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Darshana Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Pratima Bhoumik.
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