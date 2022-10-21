On the occasion of 'Police Commemoration Day', the Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah paid tributes to martyred personnel of the Police and CAPFs at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi on October 21.

Further, Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been a very positive change in the internal security scenario in the country in the few last years.

He said that earlier there were reports of violent incidents from North East, Jammu and Kashmir and Left Wing Extremism affected areas on a daily basis.

But in the last eight years, in place of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in the North East, special power is being given to the youth for their bright future.

Shah said that a more than 70% reduction in incidents of violence in the North East is a sign of a prosperous North East.

Similarly, in Jammu and Kashmir also, there used to be stone pelting by the youth, but today the same youth are contributing to the development of Jammu and Kashmir in a democratic way by becoming Panchs and Sarpanchs. He said that in the Left Wing Extremism affected areas too many violent incidents used to happen earlier but today the National Anthem is sung in Eklavya schools and the Tricolour is hoisted in every house.

The Union Home Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Home Ministry has taken many proactive steps to ensure the internal security of the country and police forces and CAPFs across the country have taken those steps to the last mile. He said that today most of the hotspots in the country have become almost free from anti-national activities. Shri Shah said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully committed to the welfare of police personnel.

Be it ensuring Health Services, be it improving the Housing Satisfaction Ratio and Humanizing the roster of duty hours, the Union Home Ministry has achieved definite results by working very well on these three points. He said that through the Ayushman CAPF scheme, the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has distributed about 35 lakh cards and so far an amount of more than Rs. 20 crores has also been disbursed. Shri Shah said that with the help of the CAPF e-Awas portal, there has been a lot of ease in the proper distribution of quarters and separate family housing facilities.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has given priority to the housing satisfaction rate, as a result of which the housing satisfaction ratio was 37% in 2014, which has increased to 48% at present. Apart from this, construction of more than 31,000 houses has been completed, about 17,000 houses are under construction and more than 15,000 additional houses are proposed to be constructed.

As a consequence, our housing satisfaction rate will increase from 37% to 60%. Shri Shah said that the government has taken several steps to provide trained manpower in the police forces by encouraging employment to NCC cadets.

Grace marks are being given of 5%, 3% and 2 for 'C', 'B' and 'A' certificates respectively.

