After being issued the NORI (No Obligation to Return to India) visa, 70 Pakistani nationals crossed over to India through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the Attari border on April 28, according to officials.

Earlier, Pakistanis nationals, married in India, were not allowed to return to India. However, Indian authorities on Monday allowed the Pakistani nationals with NORI visas to cross over to India, the officials said.

Meanwhile, police have deported 15 Pakistani nationals who were in Mumbai on short-term visas (STVs), officials said on Monday, an action coming in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Two more Pakistani citizens, who are in Mumbai for medical treatment, will be deported within the next two days, a senior police official said.

Soon after the April 22 carnage in the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam in south Kashmir, the Indian government announced revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27. At least 26 people, mostly tourists from other states, including Maharashtra, were killed in the deadly assault.

After receiving directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a state-wide exercise to identify Pakistani nationals was launched by state authorities.