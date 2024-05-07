Amidst a bustling electoral landscape, the third phase of General Elections 2024 witnessed the enthusiastic participation of voters across 11 States/UTs, with approximately 61.45% turnout recorded by 8 pm across 93 Polling Constituencies (PCs). Despite scorching weather conditions in some regions, voters queued up zealously at numerous polling stations, underscoring their unwavering commitment to exercising their democratic right.

In a notable development, 75 international delegates hailing from 23 countries embarked on a comprehensive tour of polling stations across six states during Phase-3. Their firsthand observation encompassed the dispatch of polling materials and machines to polling teams, illuminating the procedural intricacies of the electoral process. Expressing admiration for the scale and transparency of operations, the delegates also commended the palpable festive spirit pervading the voting populace.

Phase-3 marks a pivotal juncture in the electoral saga, heralding the introduction of proactive communication initiatives by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to bolster voter engagement. Leveraging SMS alerts, WhatsApp messages, and voice calls featuring national and state icons, in collaboration with leading Telecom Service Providers, the ECI endeavored to galvanize voter participation and foster civic consciousness.

With the culmination of Phase-3, electoral activities have concluded in 20 States/UTs and 283 PCs for General Elections 2024. A total of 1331 candidates vied for electoral success in this phase, symbolizing the diversity of democratic aspirations echoing across the nation.