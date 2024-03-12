8 Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai, day after CAA rule implemented
Eight Bangladeshi nationals have been detained by the Navi Mumbai police for illegal stay in India, following the enforcement of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The individuals, five women and three men aged between 20 and 40, were living without valid documents.
In a significant development, the Navi Mumbai police have apprehended eight Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly residing in India illegally, just a day after the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The anti-human trafficking cell conducted a raid on a flat in Shahbaz village, Belapur area uncovering a case of prolonged illegal stay.
The raid, carried out on Monday morning, revealed the presence of five women and three men, all aged between 20 and 40, who had been residing in the housing complex without valid documents for the past four years, according to an official from the NRI Sagri police station.
The individuals in question were promptly taken into custody and have been booked under the provisions of the Passports Act and the Foreigners Act, as confirmed by the police. The arrests mark a swift response to the information received, showcasing the law enforcement's commitment to address immigration-related issues and uphold the newly implemented CAA regulations.
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