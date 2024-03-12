In a significant development, the Navi Mumbai police have apprehended eight Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly residing in India illegally, just a day after the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The anti-human trafficking cell conducted a raid on a flat in Shahbaz village, Belapur area uncovering a case of prolonged illegal stay.

The raid, carried out on Monday morning, revealed the presence of five women and three men, all aged between 20 and 40, who had been residing in the housing complex without valid documents for the past four years, according to an official from the NRI Sagri police station.

The individuals in question were promptly taken into custody and have been booked under the provisions of the Passports Act and the Foreigners Act, as confirmed by the police. The arrests mark a swift response to the information received, showcasing the law enforcement's commitment to address immigration-related issues and uphold the newly implemented CAA regulations.