The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked 8 YouTube-based news channels, 1 Facebook account, and 2 Facebook posts, including one operating from Pakistan.

The blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 114 million and were subscribed to by over 85 lakh users.

According to the report by I&B, the content published by some of these YouTube channels was to spread hatred among religious communities in India. False claims were made in various videos on the blocked YouTube channels.

Examples include fake news such as the government of India has ordered the demolition of religious structures; the government of India has banned the celebration of religious festivals; the declaration of religious war in India, etc.

It further added that the content blocked by the Ministry was found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state, India’s friendly relations with foreign states, and public order in the country. Accordingly, the content was covered within the ambit of section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000.

"The blocked Indian YouTube channels were observed to be using fake and sensational thumbnails, images of news anchors, and logos of certain TV news channels to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic," the release stated.

The blocked channels are Loktantra TV, U&V TV, AM Razvi, Gouravshali Pawan Mithilanchal, SeeTop5TH, Sarkari Update, Sab Kuch Dekho, and the single Pakistan channel was News ki Duniya.