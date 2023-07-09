A group of 83 pilgrims from Karnataka who embarked on a pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine find themselves stranded amidst heavy rainfall and landslides. Among them, 23 individuals hail from Gadag district. According to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, over 1,000 people, including the 83 Karnataka residents, are currently seeking shelter at the Panchtarni Military Base Camp in Amarnath. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed a team of officials, led by Authority Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar, to travel to Uttarakhand and assess the situation firsthand.

Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar stated, "Once we reach the location and meet with officials, stranded citizens, and members of the Amarnath Shrine Board, we will determine the next course of action. We have spoken to some individuals from Gadag who have identified over 80 people from Karnataka. However, we are awaiting final numbers and details of the remaining stranded pilgrims. As of now, we can confirm that they are all safe and their primary request is to be evacuated from the area."

Officials reported that the group from Gadag commenced their yatra (pilgrimage) on July 4 and arrived in Amarnath on July 6. Unfortunately, heavy rainfall impeded their return journey, resulting in their current predicament. The inclement weather conditions have also hindered helicopter services, making it impossible for the pilgrims to be airlifted.

Stranded and lacking access to sufficient food due to the downpour, the pilgrims managed to contact their relatives in Gadag to inform them of their situation. In response, officials made contact with the stranded individuals and assured them that Army helicopters would be arranged once the weather improved.

A concerned relative from Gadag shared that the yatris (pilgrims) were stranded due to a landslide and heavy rain during their return journey. They were subsequently moved to the military base camp on the night of July 7. Gadag Superintendent of Police, B.S. Nemagouda, confirmed that 23 people from the district are currently stuck in Amarnath. He reassured that relevant officials in Bengaluru and Amarnath have been contacted and are committed to providing assistance as quick as possible.