8th Pay Commission extends memorandum deadline till May 31 amid rising demands

The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) has entered a crucial phase of stakeholder consultations, with central government employee unions and pensioner organisations intensifying demands for higher salaries, pension reforms, annual increment revisions and restructuring of allowances.

The Commission, constituted in November 2025, is expected to affect nearly 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners across the country. The panel is currently holding consultations with employee bodies, pensioner associations and sector-specific representatives before finalising its recommendations.

The Commission is headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Other members include Prof. Pulak Ghosh and member secretary Pankaj Jain.

The 8th Pay Commission is tasked with reviewing and recommending revisions to salaries, pensions and allowances for central government employees and pensioners. Traditionally, the Union government constitutes a new pay commission every 10 years.

As part of the consultation process, the Commission has initiated meetings with Defence and Railway employee unions in Delhi. It has also announced regional consultation visits to Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Additional consultations in other states and Union Territories are expected in the coming months.

In another key development, the Commission has extended the deadline for submission of memorandums till May 31, 2026. The extension is intended to provide employee organisations and stakeholders additional time to submit recommendations related to salary structures, pensions, allowances and service conditions.

One of the major demands emerging from the consultations relates to revision of the fitment factor, which is used to determine revised basic pay under the pay commission framework. Several employee bodies have proposed increasing the fitment factor to as high as 3.833 under the 8th Pay Commission, compared to the existing 2.57 under the 7th Pay Commission.

Employee unions have also sought higher annual increments. While the present annual increment rate stands at 3 per cent, several organisations have proposed an increase to 5–6 per cent under the revised pay structure.

Discussions during the consultations have also focused on pension reforms and Dearness Allowance (DA)-linked demands. Various employee and pensioner groups have called for pension parity, inflation-linked wage systems and revisions in the methodology used for DA calculations and future revisions.

Three major organisations have already submitted detailed memorandums to the Commission — the National Council Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), the Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation and the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF). These organisations represent central government employees, pensioners, defence civilians and technical staff across multiple departments.

Apart from salary revisions, unions have also sought increases in House Rent Allowance (HRA), revisions in Travel Allowance (TA), faster promotional avenues and simplification of the existing pay structure.

January 1, 2026 remains the reference date for implementation of the revised pay structure. However, the Commission is still in the consultation and data collection phase. Reports indicate that the panel may take around 18 months to submit its recommendations, following which the implementation timeline will depend on the Union government’s approval process.

If the revised pay structure is implemented after the reference date, central government employees and pensioners are expected to receive arrears retrospectively.