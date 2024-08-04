Nine children were killed and several others injured after a temple wall collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, on August 4.

The wall of the Hardayal temple collapsed amid heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh's Shahpur.

According to reports, the wall of the temple was 50 years old. Earthen shivlings were being made in the Hardayal temple as part of the Sawan festivities during the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, visuals from the site showed a bulldozer involved in the operation to find survivors.

This is a developing story. Further details were awaited.

The incident comes a day after the collapse of a wall of an abandoned building killed four children while they were returning home from school in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, officials said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to families of the victims.