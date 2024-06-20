In a landmark achievement for India's port development program, nine Indian ports have secured spots in the Global Top 100 of the latest Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) 2023. This prestigious index is compiled by the World Bank and S&P Global Marketing Intelligence.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, attributed this success to the ambitious Sagarmala program, a visionary initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at modernizing ports and enhancing their operational efficiency.

Reflecting on the achievement, Minister Sonowal stated, “This is a tremendous achievement for Indian ports and a testament to the efforts taken by the Narendra Modi Government to modernize, mechanize, and integrate advanced technology to boost performance and efficiency. The significant improvement in operational efficiency and service delivery has been pivotal in handling ships and cargo more effectively. Thanks to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we have been able to enhance our port efficiency through ambitious initiatives like Sagarmala."

He further emphasized, "This initiative has enabled us to build resilience, incorporate new technology, and develop green infrastructure, ensuring the stability of global markets and the sustainability of India’s maritime industry. With continued efforts, we are confident that the Indian maritime sector will further enhance the resilience and efficiency of our maritime gateways, fostering port-led economic development."

Among the top performers, Vishakhapatnam Port stands out with impressive metrics, including 27.5 moves per crane hour, a turnaround time (TRT) of 21.4 hours, and minimal berth idle time. These indicators underscore the port's efficiency in handling container ships and its appeal to customers. Other Indian ports that ranked in the top 100 include Pipavav (41), Kamarajar (47), Cochin (63), Hazira (68), Krishnapatnam (71), Chennai (80), and Jawaharlal Nehru (96).

This recognition in the CPPI highlights the strides made by Indian ports towards becoming global leaders in port performance and efficiency.

Also read: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal credits BJP cadre for electoral success