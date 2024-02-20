Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday claimed that 90 per cent of projects undertaken for the development of waterways in the last 10 years have been completed.

The Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister urged youngsters to take advantage of the potential provided by improved waterways, especially for cheaper transportation of goods and maritime-related career opportunities.



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Speaking at a programme to mark the inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects of Inland Waterways Authority of India worth over Rs 284 crore here, Sonowal said, "Timely and quality implementation is the hallmark of good governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

In a significant push towards revitalizing the Inland Water Transport (IWT) sector and bolstering connectivity in the North Eastern Region, earlier this month, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated pivotal projects of more than Rs. 254 crore at Pandu Port, Guwahati.