Odisha has witnessed a sharp rise in alleged sun stroke-related deaths, with 99 cases reported by district collectors across the state in the last 72 hours alone. The alarming figures were released by the Special Relief Commissioner's office amid the intense heat wave gripping the region.

Out of the 99 alleged cases reported in the past three days, 20 deaths have been confirmed as caused by sun stroke after thorough investigations, including post-mortem examinations and joint inquiries. However, authorities have ruled out sun stroke as the cause of death in two cases.

Cumulatively, since the beginning of the summer season, a total of 141 alleged sun stroke death cases have been reported by district collectors in Odisha. Of these, 26 cases have been confirmed as sun stroke-related fatalities, while eight cases have been determined not to be caused by sun stroke. The remaining 107 alleged cases are pending further inquiry by the authorities.

The alarming surge in sun stroke-related incidents has raised grave concerns among health officials and authorities, who are urging people to take necessary precautions and stay hydrated during the scorching summer months.