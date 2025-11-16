9mm cartridges, used by army, recovered from Delhi blast site, probe intensifies

The Delhi Police have recovered three 9mm cartridges from the scene of the car explosion near the Red Fort earlier this month, an incident that claimed 13 lives and left several others injured, accordimg to India Today TV.

According to officials involved in the investigation, two of the cartridges were live rounds, while the third was an empty shell casing. The recovery is considered significant because 9mm ammunition is primarily used by police and security forces. However, investigators noted that no firearm or weapon component was found at the site, raising further questions about how the cartridges ended up there.

Police have also audited the ammunition issued to security personnel present in the vicinity at the time of the incident. All rounds allotted to staff were accounted for, effectively ruling out the possibility that the cartridges originated from on-duty police or paramilitary personnel.

Meanwhile, investigators have gathered crucial digital evidence. India Today TV has accessed 23 CCTV footage clips that trace the entire movement of the Hyundai i20 driven by the primary suspect, Dr. Umar Nabi, on November 10, the day of the blast.

Officials have confirmed Umar’s identity through DNA analysis, after samples collected from the explosion site matched those obtained from his mother. The forensic confirmation has formally linked him to the deadly attack.

The investigation continues as authorities work to piece together the motive, planning, and possible involvement of additional individuals