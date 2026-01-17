Aam Aadmi Clinics: Bringing Quality Healthcare to Every Street and Village in Punjab

Healthcare should not depend on a person’s income or location. With this belief, the Punjab Government launched Aam Aadmi Clinics - a network of neighbourhood healthcare centres designed to give people free, accessible and quality medical care close to their homes.

Today, these clinics have become the first point of treatment for lakhs of Punjabis.

How many Aam Aadmi Clinics have been set up?

Punjab has established hundreds of Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state. These clinics are located in:

> Villages

> Towns

> Urban neighbourhoods

They ensure that both rural and urban populations get easy access to healthcare.

A large number of clinics operate in villages, reducing the need for people to travel far for basic medical services.

What happens inside an Aam Aadmi Clinic?

These clinics provide:

> Free doctor consultation

> Free medicines

> Free diagnostic tests

> Treatment for common illnesses

> Maternal healthcare for pregnant women

> Free anti-rabies injections

From fever and infections to blood tests and pregnancy check-ups, these clinics cover a wide range of services.

How many patients visit daily?

Every day, thousands of patients visit Aam Aadmi Clinics across Punjab. Many of them are daily wage workers, elderly citizens and women who earlier avoided treatment due to cost.

A patient said: “Earlier, we avoided going to hospitals because of expenses. Here, everything is free, and doctors listen to us.”



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More clinics under construction

The government is continuously expanding the network. More Aam Aadmi Clinics are being built so that every area has a clinic within easy reach.

This ensures that no one has to delay treatment.

How these clinics are changing lives

Aam Aadmi Clinics are:

> Reducing hospital overcrowding

> Cutting healthcare costs

> Encouraging early diagnosis

> Improving public health

A mother shared: “I get my pregnancy check-ups here. Medicines and tests are free. It has removed a big financial burden.”

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s vision

He said: “Healthcare is a right, not a privilege. Aam Aadmi Clinics make sure that every Punjabi gets treatment without worrying about money.”

A new model of public healthcare

Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Clinics show how simple, local healthcare centres can transform a state’s health system by making care accessible to all.

