The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced party leader Priyanka Kakkar as its national chief spokesperson, following its recent recognition as a national party by the Election Commission. This recognition came after fulfilling the condition of Para 6B (iii) by being recognized as a state party in four states, including Delhi, Goa, Punjab, and Gujarat.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal expressed his gratitude on Twitter, calling the party's recognition as a national party in such a short time a "miracle" and congratulating everyone involved. He acknowledged the expectations of the people and the huge responsibility that comes with it, vowing to fulfill it with their blessings.

However, Kejriwal also faced summons by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 16 in connection with an alleged liquor excise scam. After leaving the office, he denounced the allegations as motivated by "dirty politics."

Kejriwal reiterated AAP's commitment to honesty and their basic ideology, stating that they will not compromise on it even at the cost of their lives. He accused other parties, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of attempting to throw dirt at AAP due to their inability to match their standards of work in Delhi and Punjab.

Kejriwal further criticized the lack of remarkable achievements by other parties in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh over the past thirty years, suggesting that their attempts to defame AAP are fueled by jealousy and frustration.