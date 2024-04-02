Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh granted bail by Supreme Court in Delhi Excise Policy case
Sanjay Singh, who was involved in the Delhi Excise Policy case, is relieved by the ruling.
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The Supreme Court has granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Member of Parliament, Sanjay Singh in the Delhi Excise Policy case.
Singh will be released while the case is pending, the supreme court decided. Sanjay Singh, who was involved in the Delhi Excise Policy case, is relieved by the ruling.
The Supreme Court’s intervention allows Singh to be released from custody while the trial progresses.
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