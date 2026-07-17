Aamir Khan says '3 Idiots' not based on Sonam Wangchuk, expresses concern over activist's health

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has dismissed the long-held belief that his character in the 2009 film 3 Idiots was based on education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, calling it a "misconception" while expressing concern over Wangchuk's ongoing indefinite hunger strike.

Khan made the remarks during a question-and-answer session at the London Indian Film Festival after being asked about Wangchuk's protest. A video of the interaction has since gone viral on social media.

Clarifying the origins of his character Phunsukh Wangdu, popularly known as Rancho, Khan said neither he nor director Rajkumar Hirani and writer Abhijat Joshi were aware of Wangchuk while making the film.

"No, that's not true. That is a misconception. Neither Raju, Abhijat nor I knew about Mr Sonam when we were making 3 Idiots," Khan said.

He added that Wangchuk's work deserved recognition regardless of any perceived connection with the film.

"What Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn't have to be based on the character of 3 Idiots for us to respect him and the work that he does," he said.

The clarification came days after actor Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur Ramalingam in the film, shared a video on X claiming that Khan's character was inspired by Wangchuk. Vaidya had urged people to pay attention to the activist's deteriorating health during his hunger strike.

Responding to the claim, Khan said, "I saw the video of Chatur recently... he is wrong."

The actor also appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast, saying everyone was worried about his health.

"I think all of us are very concerned for his health. We hope that it ends well. All of us are hoping he ends his fast and looks after his health," he said.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since June 28 after joining the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

According to the latest medical bulletin, Wangchuk has lost more than nine kilograms since beginning his fast. Doctors said his blood sugar, pulse and blood pressure remained within monitored limits, while noting that he was mentally alert despite the prolonged hunger strike.

Several prominent personalities, including Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, Sonakshi Sinha and Abhay Deol, have also voiced concern over Wangchuk's health and appealed for his well-being.