The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised serious concerns over the health and safety of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging a sinister plot aimed at endangering his well-being while he remains incarcerated at Tihar Jail. AAP Minister Atishi, speaking on behalf of the party, accused authorities of neglecting Kejriwal's medical needs, particularly his diabetes management, which she claims could be life-threatening.

According to Atishi, Kejriwal's blood sugar levels have been unstable for several days, yet the Tihar Jail authorities have allegedly refused to provide him with insulin despite his repeated requests. "What kind of conspiracy is this that a 30-year-old diabetic patient is being denied insulin? Are they trying to kill Arvind Kejriwal?" Atishi questioned, expressing grave concerns over the perceived lack of medical attention.

Kejriwal, a diabetic for three decades, requires 54 units of insulin daily to regulate his blood sugar levels. Atishi emphasized that the court had granted permission for Kejriwal to receive homemade food due to his health condition, yet she accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliated organizations of attempting to sabotage this arrangement.

The AAP's allegations gained traction after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed in court that Kejriwal was consuming foods such as mangoes, aloo puri, and sweets regularly, allegedly in an attempt to manipulate his blood sugar levels to secure medical bail. Atishi vehemently refuted these claims, asserting that Kejriwal was adhering to a specific diet recommended by his doctor and accused the ED of fabricating falsehoods.

In response to the ED's assertions, Atishi condemned what she described as blatant lies aimed at tarnishing Kejriwal's image. She stressed that Kejriwal's consumption of tea and sweets was permitted under medical advice and accused the ED of spreading misinformation.

Furthermore, Atishi accused the ED and the BJP of attempting to disrupt the delivery of homemade food to Kejriwal, raising concerns about the transparency and quality of his meals while in custody. She warned of dire consequences if Kejriwal's access to personalized nutrition was compromised, insinuating a potential threat to his life.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The ongoing dispute surrounding his health and treatment in Tihar Jail has intensified political tensions, with the AAP vehemently opposing what they perceive as a concerted effort to endanger Kejriwal's well-being.