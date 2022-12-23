The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on December 23 announced that councilor Shelly Oberoi is the party's mayoral candidate and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal is deputy mayor.

The announcement come after the party held a meeting of its Political Affair Committee (PAC) and after a prolonged discussion, the six names were shortlisted.

The AAP's mayoral candidate is Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor candidate is Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal. In addition to this, the four names shortlisted were Raminder Kaur, Sarika Chaudhary, Mohini Jeenwal, and Mohd Aamil Malik.

Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to congratulate all the candidates.

https://twitter.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/1606195714702311425

Congratulations n best wishes to AAP candidates: @OberoiShelly n @AaleyIqbal for Mayor n Dy Mayor n AAP members Standing Committee members @SarikaSamar, @iRaminderKaur, @MohiniJeenwal n Aamil Malik. God bless u all to make our beloved Del clean.

Recently, AAP emerged as the single largest party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections by winning 134 out of 250 seats, ending BJP's 15-year rule.

BJP won 104 seats, while Congress clinched nine seats.

The voter turnout in Delhi was 50.48 per cent in the polls held on December 4, and the fate of 1,349 candidates from 250 wards was sealed in the Sunday polling for the Delhi MCD elections, compared to 2,538 in 2017.

The BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards in the 2017 civic election, while the AAP 48, and the Congress 27.

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