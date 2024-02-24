In a significant development for the Opposition in India, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress declared seat-sharing agreements for Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Goa for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, expected to take place in April-May this year.

During a press conference, Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik announced that AAP would contest from four seats in Delhi -- New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi, while Congress would contest from the remaining three seats of Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Delhi.

In Haryana, Congress would contest in nine Lok Sabha constituencies while one seat from Kurukshetra would be contested by AAP. In Gujarat, AAP secured Bhavnagar and Bharuch, while Congress would contest alone in Chandigarh and two Lok Sabha seats in Goa.

No seat-sharing agreement was revealed for Punjab, where AAP previously stated it would contest all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies. Both AAP and Congress would contest the elections on their respective symbols, but jointly, Wasnik said.

The seat deal was announced to 'combat the adverse challenges against Indian democracy', according to the Congress leader.

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