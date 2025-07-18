AAP formally exits INDIA Bloc, says alliance was only for Lok Sabha polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has officially ended its association with the INDIA bloc, confirming its exit through a statement made by senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said, “We have clarified our position that the INDIA alliance was there till the Lok Sabha elections. As far as Parliament is concerned, we have always opposed the wrong policies of the government… Officially, the Aam Aadmi Party is not with the INDIA alliance as of today.”

The move comes amid continued speculation over AAP’s future coordination with other opposition parties after the 2024 general elections. Singh’s statement reaffirms that the party's alliance was limited to the electoral front and not intended for a long-term political coalition within or outside Parliament.

AAP's exit deals a fresh blow to the INDIA bloc, which had already been grappling with internal differences and post-poll realignments.



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