The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended Chanpreet Singh, the alleged manager of funds for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the Goa assembly elections in 2022. Singh stands accused of orchestrating the procurement of funds through illicit means, purportedly linked to bribes within the Delhi excise policy for the fiscal year 2021-22. Individuals familiar with the matter disclosed this development on Monday.

Singh's arrest follows the revelation made by the ED in court on Saturday, where evidence was presented illustrating his deep-seated connections with key figures involved in the Delhi liquor probe. Reportedly, Singh's association extends to major conspirators and accused persons in the said investigation.

Presented before a special court on Saturday, Singh becomes the 17th individual apprehended by the ED in connection to this case. Interestingly, Singh had previously faced arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in May 2023, indicating a continued scrutiny of his alleged involvement in illicit activities.

According to officials familiar with the ongoing probe, Singh allegedly operated as a conduit for illicit funds, collecting money from hawala operators and disbursing it for expenses incurred by the AAP during the Goa elections. An anonymous official revealed, "He managed cash payments made to survey workers, assembly managers, and others linked to AAP."

The ED has further disclosed that the AAP purportedly received approximately ₹100 crore in bribes from the 'South Group', which controlled nine out of 32 retail liquor zones in Delhi. Allegedly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leveraged his position to utilize proceeds of crime amounting to about ₹45 crore from these alleged kickbacks during AAP's election campaign in Goa in 2022.

Among those allegedly involved in the 'South Group' were prominent figures like YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy, K Kavitha, and Delhi businessman Sameer Mahendru. Both Kejriwal and Kavitha have already been arrested and are presently detained in Tihar prison.

The Delhi government's 2021-22 excise policy, aimed at revitalizing the city's liquor business, faced premature termination following allegations of irregularities. Despite aspirations to improve customer experiences and modernize liquor sales, the policy was mired in controversy, ultimately leading to its replacement with the previous year's regime.