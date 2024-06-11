Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena, on June 11 wrote to newly appointed Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar about the power outage in several parts of the national capital.

In her letter to Khattar, the AAP leader said, "It is a matter of grave concern that the failure of the national grid caused a power outage of two hours in the national capital... It is extremely worrisome that the national power grid experienced such a massive failure,” further adding that she wishes to meet him to ensure that such a situation does not arise again.

She stressed the importance of removing flaws in the grid infrastructure so that not just Delhi, but even other states do not face such a crisis.

Earlier, the AAP minister claimed that the power outage in the state was due to a fire at a sub-station of PGCIL in Uttar Pradesh's Mandola. She also informed that Delhi gets 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station.

Atishi wrote on X, "There is a power outage in many parts of Delhi from 2:11 p.m. This is due to a fire at sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola, UP. Delhi receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station, and therefore many parts of Delhi have been affected. The power restoration process has begun and electricity is now gradually returning to different areas. But this major failure in the national power grid is extremely worrying. I am seeking time with the Central Power Minister and the Chairman of PGCIL, to ensure that such a situation is not repeated.”

Meanwhile, Delhi is also reeling under a water crisis as long lines of people around water tankers are seen in many areas of the national capital.

Delhi government blamed the water crisis on the Haryana government "blocking" its share of water. Earlier today, while addressing the media, Atishi said that the AAP government will re-approach the Supreme Court to look into the matter.