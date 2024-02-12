Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia was granted interim bail on February 12 by a Delhi court to attend his neice’s wedding.

He is in jail in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

Sisodia had sought interim bail from February 12-16 to attend the marriage of his niece in Lucknow.

For the period of February 13–15, Special Judge MK Nagpal gave Sisodia respite in the money laundering and corruption cases under investigation by the ED and CBI, respectively.

The former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was represented by the CBI, and they had opposed his release on the grounds that he was a "highly influential" person in a "high and powerful post" who may "tamper with evidence".

The CBI had argued that only the bride and groom can seek five days' leave for their wedding. One day can be granted to attend the wedding, the agency said.

The court asked Sisodia's counsel if he would be okay with police officers being present at the wedding ceremony.

To this, Sisodia, through his counsel, replied, "Don’t humiliate my family by sending cops with me."

"No. It will spoil the atmosphere. Even if I get three days that is fine by me but not with cops going with me," he added.