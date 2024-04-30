A Delhi Court has dismissed the second regular bail pleas of former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Manish Sisodia, in relation to money laundering and corruption cases tied to a liquor policy case.

Currently, Sisodia is held in judicial custody in both cases.

The denial of bail was confirmed by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Courts.

Sisodia was represented by Advocate Vivek Jain, with Zoheb Hossain as special counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and prosecutor Pankaj Gupta for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sisodia's bail was previously denied by the trial court, Delhi High Court, and Supreme Court in both ED and CBI cases.



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The Supreme Court also dismissed his review petitions against the denial of bail. Sisodia was first arrested on February 26 and March 9 last year by CBI and ED respectively.

The CBI has accused Sisodia of recommending and making decisions on the 2021-22 excise policy without proper approval.

The ED alleges that the policy was implemented as part of a conspiracy to give a wholesale business profit of 12 per cent to certain private companies.

Sisodia's bail applications were previously rejected by Special Judge MK Nagpal last year. The Delhi High Court also denied him bail in both cases.