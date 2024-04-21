In a speech at the Opposition's 'Ulgulan Nyay Rally' in Ranchi, AAP leader Sanjay Singh launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, equating his anti-corruption rhetoric to the preaching of non-violence by notorious figures Osama Bin Laden and Gabbar Singh.

Singh's onslaught came as he accused Modi of using false accusations to jail political opponents, citing the cases of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Hemant Soren had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a land case, while Kejriwal faced charges related to the Delhi liquor policy case.

Kejriwal, currently in judicial custody at Tihar Jail, has been a focal point of AAP's accusations against the government. Singh alleged that the jail administration's purported denial of insulin to Kejriwal was a deliberate attempt to harm him.

Addressing the gathering, Singh rallied support, declaring, "Two Viranganas are sitting here - Kalpana Soren and Sunita Kejriwal. When they can come out, we should also come out."

Singh also criticized the BJP's electoral promises, dismissing slogans like '400 paar' as misleading. He asserted that the newly formed INDIA alliance aimed to serve the nation, contrasting it with his portrayal of Modi's government as working solely for the benefit of corporations like Adani.

Sunita Kejriwal, representing her husband at the rally, joined in the accusations of government tyranny, alleging a plot to murder Arvind Kejriwal by withholding necessary medical treatment.