Swati Maliwal, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, made a serious allegation on May 13, claiming she was assaulted at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence by his close aide Bibhav Kumar.

According to reports, Maliwal made a distress call around 10 am from the CM’s residence, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Police who arrived at the scene.

The incident comes on the heels of Bibhav Kumar’s recent termination by the Delhi Vigilance Department from his role as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary due to an "illegal appointment," linked to a 2007 case involving assault and obstruction of a public servant from carrying out their duties.

The allegation has sparked further controversy within political circles, with Amit Malviya, the head of BJP's IT cell, pointing out Maliwal’s previous silence on Kejriwal’s arrest.

Malviya stated, “AAP RS MP and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal alleges that Delhi CM’s PA assaulted her. Call made from Delhi CM’s House. Remember, Swati Maliwal had maintained radio silence on Kejriwal’s arrest. She was in fact not even in India at that time and didn’t return for a long time,” as posted on X.