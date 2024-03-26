AAP leaders and party members were detained outside the Patel Chowk metro station in the wake of protests against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

After AAP called for a 'gherao' to protest against Kejriwal's arrest, Delhi Police heightened security around PM Narendra Modi's residence, imposing Section 144 of the CrPC.

Increased police presence was reported across the capital, with potential traffic disruptions in New Delhi and Central Delhi due to the protest. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in relation to a money-laundering case tied to a now-defunct excise policy.

Since the arrest, AAP has launched a campaign against the Central government and investigating agencies, CBI and ED.

ED alleges that Kejriwal accepted kickbacks from liquor traders in return for favours and was a 'key conspirator' in the scrapped policy, in collaboration with AAP leaders, ministers and others. AAP, however, maintains Kejriwal's innocence, arguing he is being wrongly implicated in the case ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.