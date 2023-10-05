After the Supreme Court (SC) questioned Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) role in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam on Wednesday, the party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may face charges from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

This comes only a day after the Enforcement Directorate detained AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday evening. He was interrogated for more than ten hours at his Delhi home in connection with a money laundering case involving the Delhi liquor policy.





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