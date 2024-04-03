Nearly six months post his arrest, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh exited Delhi's Tihar Jail on Wednesday for his pre-release medical checkup.

The development occurred a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case connected to the Delhi liquor scam, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not opposing his bail plea.

The court mentioned that his release would be subject to the terms and conditions set by the trial court, permitting him to carry on with his political activities.

On his release, Sanjay Singh will be greeted by workers at the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters, where his Lok Sabha campaign will be initiated. Notably, his campaign will be associated with Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, highlighting the political context surrounding the anticipated elections.

The Supreme Court's verdict, delivered by a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta, and PB Varale, stated that Sanjay Singh's bail should not establish a precedent. The court also confirmed his right to participate in political activities during the ongoing legal proceedings.

AAP leader Somnath Bharti responded to Singh's bail, stating that the 'federal agency had been exposed'. Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena said, 'Satyamev Jayate'.

Sanjay Singh's release follows a Delhi court's decision to remand Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the liquorgate scandal.

The Enforcement Directorate revealed that Kejriwal had implicated other AAP ministers in his statement, further complicating the legal proceedings.

The investigation into the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case, for which Singh was arrested on October 4, 2023, involved allegations of kickbacks received by AAP officials and liquor vendors.

Singh's release marks a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the case.