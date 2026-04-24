AAP MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal join BJP in Delhi

In a major political development, Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in New Delhi on April 24.

The leaders formally joined the party in the presence of BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

The move marks a significant shift in the political landscape, as all three leaders were prominent members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Rajya Sabha.

Party sources said the induction reflects BJP’s continued expansion, while the development is expected to have political implications for AAP at the national level.