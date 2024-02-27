The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has named four sitting legislators as candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Delhi.

The candidates' names were declared after AAP's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Tuesday.

In Delhi, AAP has fielded candidates in the New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, and East Delhi constituencies. For New Delhi, the AAP has named Somnath Bharti; for the West, it is Mahabal Mishra. Kuldeep Kumar has been named from the East, while Sahiram has been named from the South Delhi seat.

The call on candidates for Delhi seats is rather crucial for the AAP as the BJP had won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 general elections

Notably, AAP and its INDIA ally Congress recently came to terms on a seat-sharing agreement in Delhi. AAP, therefore, has named its candidates who will contest four seats, while Congress will field candidates in three constituencies.

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded its one candidate, Sushil Gupta, to fight from Kurukshetra in Haryana.

Besides Delhi, AAP and Congress also finalised seat-sharing in Haryana, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Goa. However, the INDIA bloc allies could not form a seat-sharing pact in Punjab, where the AAP said earlier it would contest on all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Speaking about Punjab seats, AAP's Gopal Rai earlier today said, "The names for Punjab Lok Sabha candidates (of AAP) will be made soon."