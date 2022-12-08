Following BJP's big win in Gujarat, Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it's a day of celebration and Prime Miniter Narendra Modi's win is proof that people love him as a leader.

Speaking to the media, the Assam chief minister said, "You have seen the results and this is only possible because of PM Modi's popularity and love for him."

Gujarat Bugle for India!



By showering this historic mandate out of their love & admiration for Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, people have shown the path for 2024.



My heartiest congratulations to our hard-working party karyakarta and leaders of @BJP4Gujarat for this amazing win. pic.twitter.com/Fga7uiwXhg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 8, 2022

While answering a question on Assam Himanata Biswa Sarma's take on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s hold in the Gujarat election, CM Sarma said, "During the election campaign days only I have said AAP is media creation but in reality its nothing," he added.

As the ruling BJP is poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to attend the swearing ceremony that is likely to be held before December 12. As per sources, the oath-taking ceremony will be held at Modi Stadium.

BJP workers celebrate in Surat and other parts of Gujarat as the party sweeps Gujarat Assembly Elections. As per the official EC trends, BJP has won 5 seats and is leading on 150 of the total 182 seats in the state. The BJP made strong gains in the early hours of counting with the ruling party crossing the halfway mark in the early trends with prominent candidates like incumbent chief minister Bhupendra Patel, Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor leading from their constituencies.