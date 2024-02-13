The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) extended an olive branch to the Congress in Delhi, proposing a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, the offer came with a sharp rebuke, as AAP declared that Congress "doesn't deserve even a single seat" in the national capital based on merit.

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak conveyed the party's offer, suggesting that the Congress should contest only one of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, while AAP would vie for the remaining six. Pathak said, "On merit basis, Congress party does not deserve even a single seat in Delhi but keeping in mind the 'dharma of alliance' we are offering them one seat in Delhi."

Highlighting the Congress's lackluster performance in Delhi, Pathak pointed out the party's absence from both the Lok Sabha and the Delhi assembly, along with its minimal representation in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Despite these statistics, AAP acknowledged the importance of alliance principles and extended the offer as a sign of respect.

The 2019 general elections saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sweep all seven seats in Delhi, with Congress emerging as the runner-up. However, AAP's subsequent victories in Delhi's assembly elections and municipal polls, along with its triumph over the Congress in Punjab, have bolstered its position.

AAP and Congress, both allies in the INDIA bloc, have been engaged in discussions regarding seat-sharing agreements in Punjab and Delhi. Despite their alliance at the national level, their state units have exhibited hesitation in forging a partnership, indicating potential hurdles in finalizing the proposed alliance.