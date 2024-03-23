The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) found its Delhi office completely sealed off, raising concerns over the impartiality of the electoral process. Atishi, a senior leader of the AAP, made a fervent announcement on Saturday, declaring the party's intent to address the issue with the Election Commission.

Expressing her dismay, Atishi took to social media to question the sealing of the party's office, arguing that such actions contradict the fundamental principles of fairness enshrined in the Indian Constitution. "How can access to a national party office be restricted during the Lok Sabha elections? This goes against the 'equal playing field' promised by the Indian Constitution. We are requesting time with the Election Commission (EC) to file a complaint on this," the Delhi minister asserted.

Backing Atishi's concerns, Saurabh Bharadwaj, another Delhi minister and prominent AAP leader, accused the central government of orchestrating the restriction of access to the party's office, further intensifying the political turmoil surrounding the upcoming elections.

AAP has raised alarm over what it perceives as intimidation tactics employed by the Narendra Modi-led central government in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections. The latest incident unfolded when Atishi, a senior AAP leader, shared a video on social media depicting a heated confrontation between AAP leaders and Delhi Police officers.

In the video, Atishi can be seen engaging in a verbal exchange with a police officer, while some AAP leaders stage a protest by lying down on the road. Tensions escalate as one leader can be heard calling for the police to use force against them.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal found himself in legal trouble as he was remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for six days, until March 28, in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam. The ED alleged that Kejriwal was the mastermind behind the scam, diverting funds to the Goa election campaign in 2022. According to the ED, Kejriwal solicited substantial bribes from stakeholders in the liquor policy, promising them undue benefits during the Punjab and Goa elections.

In response, senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, challenged the routine remand, calling for a reassessment of the necessity of Kejriwal's custody.

Kejriwal himself expressed shock over his swift arrest, revealing to India Today that he was with his parents when the ED officials arrived at his residence. "I was not expecting it. I did not think ED would come to arrest me so soon. I thought they would wait at least 2-3 days before arresting me. I did not get a chance to take blessings from my parents before ED took me away. I was sitting with my parents before the ED came," Kejriwal stated.