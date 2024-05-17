The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on May 17, has categorically denied the allegations of assault levelled by its Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal against party leaders. Addressing the media, Delhi Minister Atishi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching a conspiracy by sending Maliwal to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on May 13.

Atishi labelled Maliwal as the "face and pawn" of the alleged BJP plot, aimed at implicating Kejriwal through false accusations. She claimed that a video has surfaced showing Maliwal threatening police officials and using abusive language at the CM's residence, contradicting her assault claims.

"Ever since Arvind Kejriwal got bail, the BJP is rattled. They conspired to send Swati Maliwal to Kejriwal's house on May 13 without an appointment. The video clearly shows her sitting comfortably and threatening officials. Neither were her clothes torn nor any injury visible," Atishi said.

Furthermore, Atishi revealed that Bibhav Kumar, an AAP leader accused by Maliwal, has filed a counter-complaint detailing the sequence of events. According to Kumar's account, Maliwal forcibly entered the CM's residence, shouted at him, and tried to access restricted areas before being escorted out by security.

While AAP leader Sanjay Singh had initially expressed support for Maliwal, Atishi stated that he was unaware of Kumar's side of the story at the time. "The video exposes Maliwal's false accusations, and her lies have come out in front of the whole country," she added.

On Friday, Maliwal's statement was recorded by a metropolitan magistrate in Delhi's Tis Hazari court in the assault case. An FIR has been lodged against Bibhav Kumar and others based on Maliwal's complaint, which includes charges of attempt to murder, wrongful restraint, and assault.

In response, Maliwal took to X (formerly Twitter), accusing an "anonymous political hitman" of trying to save himself by releasing the video without context. She claimed that the truth would be revealed through CCTV footage and expressed confidence in God's judgment.

The Delhi Police has acknowledged the video but is yet to verify its authenticity. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj analyzed the footage, pointing out inconsistencies in Maliwal's claims and her demeanor in the video.

As the case unfolds, both sides have made counter-allegations, setting the stage for a legal and political battle over the alleged assault incident.