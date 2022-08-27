Members of the Aam Aadmi Party are protesting in front of the BJP's Delhi headquarters today i.e., on Saturday (August 27, 2022) over the CBI raids on Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Members of the AAP party chanted anti-BJP slogans and demand an explanation from the government about what the CBI discovered during the raids.

The protests followed tense exchanges between the AAP and BJP after the CBI searched Sisodia's home and the office of the deputy chief minister in relation to the Delhi excise policy scandal about a week ago.

Sisodia is among 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.

The CBI conducted raids on Friday, August 19, following the Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena made the recommendation last month for a probe by the agency into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy that came into effect on November 17 last year.