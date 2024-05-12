Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a fiery campaign speech on May 12, cautioned voters that his potential return to jail hinges on the party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a rally in the Moti Nagar area, Kejriwal, who is currently out on interim bail to campaign, urged Delhiites to vote for AAP candidates to prevent him from being incarcerated again. "If you don't vote for the broom (AAP's symbol), I may have to go back to jail," he told the gathering.

The AAP convenor has been granted temporary release by the Supreme Court to campaign but must surrender on June 2 in connection with the liquor policy case.

Lashing out at the BJP, Kejriwal alleged that his previous arrest was a result of his pro-people initiatives in the national capital. "They jailed me because I worked for you by building schools and ensuring affordable healthcare," he claimed.

The Delhi CM also leveled accusations that he was denied access to insulin for 15 days during his stint in Tihar jail, despite his efforts to provide free medicine to the public.

Kejriwal warned that if AAP fails to secure a mandate, the BJP would roll back popular schemes like free electricity, downgrade educational institutions, and shut mohalla clinics and hospitals in the city.

The roadshow in Moti Nagar was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in support of AAP's New Delhi constituency candidate Somnath Bharti.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal unveiled the "Kejriwal ki Guarantee" manifesto, listing 10 priorities, including reclaiming Indian territory under alleged Chinese occupation, if the opposition INDIA alliance forms the next government at the Centre.

Voting for Delhi's seven Lok Sabha constituencies is scheduled for May 25 in the sixth phase of the general elections.