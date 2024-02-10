Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), declared on February 10 that AAP would contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one in Chandigarh, signaling an end to the possibility of an opposition alliance in the state.

Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab for their support in the past and appealed for their backing once again. He reminisced about the historic victory AAP achieved in Punjab's Assembly elections two years ago, where they secured 92 out of 117 seats, and urged the electorate to extend their support for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Two years back, you gave us blessings. You gave 92 out of 117 seats to us (in Assembly elections), you created history in Punjab. I have come to you with folded hands, asking for one more blessing. Lok Sabha elections will be held in two months. For Lok Sabha elections, Punjab has 13 seats and one from Chandigarh - a total of 14 seats. In the next 10-15 days, AAP will declare its candidates in all of these 14 seats. You have to make AAP sweep all these 14 seats with a majority," Kejriwal said during the event.