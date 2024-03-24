AAP to convene crucial meeting following Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has scheduled its first major meeting today at 11:30 am following the arrest of its National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. The meeting, led by the Party's Organizational General Secretary, Sandeep Pathak, is expected to outline the future strategy of the party.
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Story highlights
- AAP's first major meeting scheduled post Kejriwal's arrest
- Meeting to be chaired by Party's Organizational General Secretary, Sandeep Pathak
- Future strategy and party operations to be discussed
In the wake of the arrest of the Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the party has called for its first major meeting scheduled for 11:30 am today.
The meeting will be headed by the Party's Organizational General Secretary, Sandeep Pathak.
The meeting is set to bring together all party leaders, MLAs, councilors, and office bearers to deliberate on the future strategy of the party.
With the absence of Kejriwal casting a shadow over the party's operations, the meeting holds significant importance in charting the course ahead for the Aam Aadmi Party.
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